09 August 2022

Poland's schools prepared to accept 300,000 Ukrainian children from September Credit: Michele Ursi/Shutterstock.com

The Minister of Education and Science of Poland Przemyslaw Czarnek said that Polish schools are prepared to accept from 200 to 300 thousand Ukrainian children from September.

Speaking on Poland’s schools accepting Ukrainian children he stated:

“There is room for Ukrainian pupils in Polish schools”.

“We are systemically prepared for this. We have a very flexible system created with leading bodies, with local governments,” assured Przemysław Czarnek, as reported by Radio Szczecin

The minister noted that possible problems may arise in big cities like Warsaw or Krakow, where too many people may potentially apply to the same schools for admission.

“Then we will indicate other schools where Ukrainian children can possibly be admitted,” explained the head of the Ministry of Education.

Przemysław Czarnek said that according to the education ministry, there are about 700-800 thousand Ukrainian school-age children in Poland.

The minister added that about 500-600 thousand, who are in Poland, are in the remote system and connect remotely with schools in Ukraine.

The news follows the Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Education, Andriy Vitrenko, stating that children in Ukraine would return to school in September:

“On September 1, the educational process in Ukraine will be restored offline and all children, students, pupils should go to school, universities, colleges, vocational education institutions.”

“That is, I urge our children to prepare for the offline process in Ukrainian education”, – said the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Education during a national telethon.

