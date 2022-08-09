UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) monkeypox update

By Anna Ellis • 09 August 2022 • 18:27

The UKHSA has published the latest epidemiological overview of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

It shows that as of August 8, there are 2,914 confirmed and 103 highly probable monkeypox cases in the UK: 3,017 in total.

Of these, 2,883 are in England, the UK government confirmed on Tuesday, August 9.

Dr William Welfare, Incident Director at UKHSA, said: “While the most recent data suggests the growth of the outbreak has slowed, we continue to see new cases every day.”

“While anyone can get monkeypox, the majority of monkeypox cases in the UK continue to be in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, with the infection being passed on mainly through close contact in interconnected sexual networks.”

“Please continue to be aware of symptoms, including rashes and blisters, particularly if you have recently had a new sexual partner.”

Symptoms of monkeypox

If you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between 5 and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include:

a high temperature

a headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

shivering (chills)

exhaustion

joint pain

A rash usually appears 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms. The rash often begins on the face, and then spreads to other parts of the body. This can include the mouth, genitals and anus.

You may also have anal pain or bleeding from your bottom.

The rash is sometimes confused with chickenpox. It starts as raised spots, which turn into small blisters filled with fluid. These blisters eventually form scabs which later fall off.

The symptoms usually clear up in a few weeks. While you have symptoms, you can pass monkeypox on to other people.

