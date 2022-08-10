BREAKING NEWS: Raymond Briggs beloved children’s author of The Snowman dies

By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 9:31

Credit: Twitter @Booktrust

Raymond Briggs the beloved children’s author behind classics such as The Snowman, Father Christmas and When the Wind Blows, has died aged 88, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

The news on the death of beloved children’s author Raymond Briggs was announced by Penguin Random House, his publisher.

His family gave a statement that read:

“We know that Raymond’s books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news. Drawings from fans – especially children’s drawings – inspired by his books were treasured by Raymond and pinned up on the wall of his studio.

“He lived a rich and full life, and said he felt lucky to have had both his wife Jean, and his partner of over 40 years Liz in his life.

“He shared his love of nature with Liz on South Downs walks and on family holidays to Scotland and Wales. He also shared his sense of fun and craziness with his family, and with his family of artist friends – at get-togethers, fancy dress parties, and summer picnics in the garden.

“He played practical jokes and enjoyed them being played on him. All of us close to him knew his irreverent humour – this could be biting in his work when it came to those in power. He liked the Guardian editorial describing himself as an ‘iconoclastic national treasure’.”

Born in 1934, Briggs was a British illustrator, cartoonist, graphic novelist and author. He won the 1966 and 1973 Kate Greenaway Medals from the British Library Association for the best children’s book illustration by a British subject.

His iconic storybook The Snowman is a Christmas classic, with the televised adaptation shown every year.

Tributes to Raymond Briggs have since flooded Twitter:

At BookTrust, we are all devastated to hear about the death of Raymond Briggs. Raymond – the author and illustrator of The Snowman, Fungus the Bogeyman and so many other wonderful books – won our Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. He will live on in his stunning, iconic books. pic.twitter.com/srKieSMa3H — BookTrust (@Booktrust) August 10, 2022

Sad to hear that author and illustrator, Raymond Briggs, who is best known for the 1978 classic The Snowman, has died aged 88, his publisher @penguinrandom have announced. ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/vB19FyGXJH — Danny Pearson 🛸 (@Danny_D_Pearson) August 10, 2022

RIP Raymond Briggs. Author of The Snowman. — Steven Richards-Downes (@StevenRD70) August 10, 2022

Noooo not Raymond Briggs.. 😭 pic.twitter.com/LpUbVIuUjd — John Blower (@JohnBlower) August 10, 2022

Thank you for giving us The Snowman. RIP Raymond Briggs. https://t.co/io6MFtj3bo pic.twitter.com/8bj8F1VxIl — Andrew (@andrewian84) August 10, 2022

R.i.p raymond briggs we loved listening to The Man in our youth and even now still — Chloė 🫧🫧🫧🫧 (@chlstvns) August 10, 2022

Raymond Briggs has died 😢 pic.twitter.com/snZq7ML0s3 — Oli (@TheOlivr) August 10, 2022

https://t.co/DAGz9OCddm

The Snowman author and illustrator Raymond Briggs dies aged 88 RIP #RAYMONDBRIGGS thanks for giving us the #thesnowman pic.twitter.com/xLuBMIDALa — Macca 🇿🇼🇬🇧🚜ITFC🇺🇸 (@Maccathetracca) August 10, 2022

Really sad to hear Raymond Briggs has passed away When The Wind Blows and Ethel & Ernest played with every emotion He was a One Man Pixar RIP Raymond pic.twitter.com/A00D0chHT0 — Selina j 🧚🏻🌙⚒ (@OfSelina) August 10, 2022

Raymond Briggs, the incredible illustrator and cartoonist, has passed away at the age of 88. pic.twitter.com/TOxE9liuEN — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 10, 2022

☹️The Snowman author and illustrator Raymond Briggs dies aged 88 – Sky News https://t.co/pic4UhpqrI — Dr. Sausages. M.D. (@mikeyboy93) August 10, 2022

Raymond Briggs! The stories of my childhood ☹️ — DogLeg47 (@DLeg47) August 10, 2022

Aw Raymond Briggs 😞 — GC 〓〓 (@GavinCurnow) August 10, 2022

