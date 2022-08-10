BREAKING NEWS: Raymond Briggs beloved children’s author of The Snowman dies

BREAKING UPDATE: Ukraine claims responsibility for attack on Crimea's Novofedorivka Airbase using 'secret weapon' Close
By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 9:31

Credit: Twitter @Booktrust

Raymond Briggs the beloved children’s author behind classics such as The Snowman, Father Christmas and When the Wind Blows, has died aged 88, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

The news on the death of beloved children’s author Raymond Briggs was announced by Penguin Random House, his publisher.

His family gave a statement that read:

“We know that Raymond’s books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news. Drawings from fans – especially children’s drawings – inspired by his books were treasured by Raymond and pinned up on the wall of his studio.

“He lived a rich and full life, and said he felt lucky to have had both his wife Jean, and his partner of over 40 years Liz in his life.

“He shared his love of nature with Liz on South Downs walks and on family holidays to Scotland and Wales. He also shared his sense of fun and craziness with his family, and with his family of artist friends – at get-togethers, fancy dress parties, and summer picnics in the garden.

“He played practical jokes and enjoyed them being played on him. All of us close to him knew his irreverent humour – this could be biting in his work when it came to those in power. He liked the Guardian editorial describing himself as an ‘iconoclastic national treasure’.”

Born in 1934, Briggs was a British illustrator, cartoonist, graphic novelist and author. He won the 1966 and 1973 Kate Greenaway Medals from the British Library Association for the best children’s book illustration by a British subject.

His iconic storybook The Snowman is a Christmas classic, with the televised adaptation shown every year.

Tributes to Raymond Briggs have since flooded Twitter:

 

The news follows the death of Gene LeBell, an American martial artist and fighter who died aged 89, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

