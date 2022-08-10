By Chris King • 10 August 2022 • 12:17

Image of the beluga whale trapped in the River Seine in France. Credit: [email protected]

The Beluga whale that was trapped in France’s River Seine has died, as reported by the prefect of the Calvados department, on Wednesday, August 10.

Update 12.17.pm (August 10) The death of the Beluga whale was announced in a tweet that read:

“#Beluga Despite an unprecedented rescue operation for the #beluga, we are sad to announce the death of the cetacean. Mrs Ollivet Courtois, veterinarian of @sdis91explains ⬇️”

#Beluga

Malgré une opération inédite de sauvetage du #beluga, nous avons la tristesse de vous annoncer le décès du cétacé.

Mme Ollivet Courtois, vétérinaire du @sdis91 vous explique ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5Mb8s5BZPc — Préfet du Calvados (@Prefet14) August 10, 2022

The whale had been loaded into a refrigerated truck by a team of an estimated 24 experts and a great number of volunteers who used a crane and nets to load it.

Tragically the whale developed breathing difficulties during the transfer from Paris to the coast and had to be euthanised.

Original 3.17.am (August 8) The beluga whale trapped in a lock on the River Seine in France is not feeding and experts have offered ‘little hope’ for his survival.

Experts believe that there is now little hope remaining for the beluga whale that somehow managed to get lost and swam up the river Seine in France. On Sunday, August 7, the four-metre-long cetacean was still not feeding and showed clear signs of emaciation.

The mammal’s unusual presence was first spotted in the river last Tuesday, August 2. Its normal habitat is the cold water of the sea. By Friday evening it had found itself trapped about 70km northwest of Paris in a lock measuring around 125 meters by 25 meters.

Members of the ocean defence NGO, Sea Shepherd are at the scene monitoring the whale’s situation. When asked about the creature’s chances of survival, Lamya Essemlali, President and Founder of the NGO, admitted they were pretty slim.

Attempts to feed it with trout, herring, and even squid, have all proved unsuccessful. Last Saturday, August 6, a veterinarian even administered “vitamins and products likely to give it an appetite”, in an attempt to save the whale. It has been noted that the creature is exhibiting “signs of skin alterations due to its presence in freshwater”.

Beluga dans la Seine

L'animal ne s'alimente toujours pas malgré les stimulateurs d'appétit utilisés par les vétérinaires. Bien que très amaigri, il est alerte et dynamique. Une euthanasie est donc écartée à ce stade et un rapatriement en mer est à l'étude. pic.twitter.com/DtNEMF2UCd — Sea Shepherd France (@SeaShepherdFran) August 7, 2022