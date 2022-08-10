By Matthew Roscoe • 10 August 2022 • 17:52

HUGE fire breaks out in France's Nantes near Prairie de Mauves. Image: @Barbecuivre/Twitter

PHOTOS making the rounds on social media show black smoke billowing from a fire that has broken in Prairie de Mauves, Nantes (France) on Wednesday, August 10.

The blaze broke out at around 4. 15 pm at the Prairie de Mauves, behind the waste disposal centre, at the exit of France’s Nantes.

According to local media reports, several caravans are in danger of being engulfed by the flames believed to have originated at a Roman Gypsy camp.

Six fire engines and thirty firefighters were dispatched to the scene, as reported by France Bleu.

One person on Twitter posted a picture of the smoke and wrote: “Something not looking good at all in Nantes.”

Another wrote: “It’s getting worse and worse.”

“Where does this smoke come from?” one person asked.

Another person posted a video, “Nantes: Fire in progress at the Prairie de Mauves at the exit of Nantes near a Roma camp this Wednesday afternoon.”

“Nantes on fire, it must not be pretty to see down there,” someone on Twitter said.

While another wrote: “Nantes is burning up a bit.”

Earlier on Wednesday, August 10, a huge fire covering 6000 hectares broke out in Gironde, France forcing over 3,800 people to be evacuated.

