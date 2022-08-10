By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 8:43

Ukraine destroys nine Russian planes in latest combat losses update Credit: JetKat/Shutterstock.com

On Wednesday, August 10, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a summary of combat losses of Russian troops as of August 10. About 42,800 Russian soldiers were liquidated. It is also reported that 9 Russian planes were destroyed per day. pic.twitter.com/fsrTpG4o7m — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 10, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 42,800 after another 160 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed nine more Russian planes/helicopters adding up to a total of 232 planes and 193 helicopters being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of seven Russian military vehicles, nine UAV drones and seven artillery systems.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, on August 11, the first stage of joint operational-tactical training with combat firing of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus will begin.

There is reportedly still a threat of missile and aviation strikes from the territory and airspace of Republic of Belarus.

Russian forces reportedly tried to restore the offensive in the direction of Donetsk – Pisky, with the fighting continuing. Russia led the attack in the directions of Mineralne – Avdiivka and Spartak – Avdiivka with “no success, suffering losses and withdrawing.”

In the waters of the Black Sea, two Ukrainian carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type are reportedly ready for the use of high-precision weapons.

There is still a threat of missile strikes on military sites and critical infrastructure sites in Ukraine with the attack aircraft of the Air Force of Ukraine continuing to patrol the airspace of Ukraine.

The update comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Tuesday, August 9.

