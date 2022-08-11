Dozens injured in horror rollercoaster collision at German Legoland amusement park

By Chris King • 11 August 2022 • 18:45

Image of Legoland Germany. Credit: Google maps - Darko Damjanic

A horrendous crash between two trains on a rollercoaster ride in a German Legoland amusement park has left dozens of people injured.

A horror crash earlier today, Thursday, August 11, between two rollercoaster trains at a German Legoland amusement park has reportedly resulted in at least 31 people being injured. One is believed to be in a serious condition, according to faz.net.

According to reports from German media, a park spokesperson told them that the accident occurred at the station on the Fire Dragon attraction. The lead train apparently slammed on its brakes and the following train smashed straight into the back of it.

A rescue operation ensued, involving the fire brigade, and medical teams, with three helicopters airlifting the injured people to a local hospital.

Legoland Germany is located some 70 miles from Munich, in the town of Gunzburg. It opened in 2002 and is operated by the same company that runs Legoland in Windsor, England.

Another rollercoaster accident in Germany last week resulted in the death of a 57-year-old woman. She died from injuries sustained after falling out of a moving car on a ride in a park in Klotten – a town famous for winemaking – located near the border with Belgium.

The cause of the accident at the park on the Moselle in Rhineland-Palatinate has not yet been revealed.

