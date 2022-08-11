Germany’s Olaf Scholz proposes gas pipeline linking Spain and Portugal with Europe

By Chris King • 11 August 2022 • 23:56

Image of German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has proposed the construction of a gas pipeline linking the rest of Europe with Spain and Portugal.

German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, during a two-hour press conference today, Thursday, August 11, recalled a project from the past that he now regrets not having built. He spoke of a gas pipeline that had been proposed, that would pass through Portugal and Spain via France, before eventually reaching Germany.

Speaking after his hiking break in the Bavarian region of Allgau, Scholz told the assembled journalists: “I have been very busy thinking about a gas pipeline that unfortunately we have let pass us by”, he explained. “The one that should have been built between Portugal, Spain, through France to central Europe”.

“It would now be a great contribution to alleviating the supply situation”, he continued. The chancellor is only too aware of the delicate situation that Germany faces in the coming months. He suggested that he needs to speak with his “colleagues in Spain and Portugal, with the French president, and the president of the European Commission, so that we tackle such a project”.

Since the Russian state-owned gas supplier Gazprom recently reduced the flow to Germany to 20 per cent of its normal capacity due to alleged problems with a turbine, a supply is not guaranteed this winter.

“We will do everything we can to ensure that citizens get through this difficult time”, Scholz added. In addition to the energy-saving measures unveiled in recent weeks, some cities are planning to set up winter shelters where people can go, in case their heating systems fail, as reported by larazon.es.

“Many are just calculating how they will get through the winter. The challenge because of Putin’s war is great. In the summer, I therefore repeat: This government leaves no one alone, we will ensure further relief, especially for those who have little”, Mr Shulz tweeted today.

Viele rechnen sich gerade aus, wie sie durch den Winter kommen. Die Herausforderung wegen Putins Krieg ist groß. In der #Sommer-PK habe ich deshalb wiederholt: Diese Regierung lässt niemanden allein, wir werden für weitere Entlastung sorgen, gerade für die, die wenig haben. 1/2 — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) August 11, 2022

