By Anna Ellis • 12 August 2022 • 13:52

Costa Blanca's Gandia beach public WIFI service is a resounding success. Image: Gandia Town Hall

Gandia confirmed that over 5,000 people used the public WIFI offered on the beach in July.

In 2020, Gandia city activated 17 access points on the seafront offering free public WIFI coverage over more than 2.6 km along the Passeig Marítim Neptu.

Historical data shows an upward trend in the number of potential WIFI users for the first half of 2022 compared to 2021, Gandia Town Hall confirmed on Friday, August 12.

In July 2022, 4,744 unique potential users can be counted, with an average of 532 people per day. Of the network’s users, 45.1 per cent were new users, who had never connected before, and 54.9 per cent were returning users.

Regarding gender, more men (58.2 per cent) than women (41.8 per cent) logged on. They mainly used mobile devices (98.7 per cent), as opposed to the 1.3 per cent who used computers.

The WIFI was mostly used between 07:00.PM and 23:00.PM.

WIFI Gandia Platja is mostly used on weekends (especially on Sundays), although the distribution is fairly even for all days.

Among the most actively used applications (most hours) was Google (browser). It was followed by the social network Facebook, iCloud, iTunes, Instagram and YouTube. The application that consumed the most network resources is YouTube (6.5 per cent of the total).

The municipality plans to extend the coverage of this service with the extension of 5 more access points that will extend the current coverage to the area of “Moll dels Borja” and “Avinguda de la Pau (around Sant Nicolau)”.

The councillor responsible for tourism, Vicent Mascarell, said that the public WIFI on the beach “adds to the wide range of services we offer our citizens and visitors”.

Vicent stressed that these WIFI points “provide us with information that we use to increase the loyalty and satisfaction of the people who visit us at the same time as we continue to fight to avoid the digital divide”.

