By Anna Ellis • 14 August 2022 • 17:36
Elche's Nit de l'Alba to be held on Monday 15th August following cancellation. Image: katjen/Shutterstock.com
The mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, reported that the traditional fireworks event can now be held on Monday due to the predicted stable weather.
The mayor also confirmed that Sunday’s festive programme will go ahead, such as the mascleta at 14:00 and the opening of the barracas, Elche Town Hall confirmed on Sunday, August 14.
The Nit de l’Albà will be held on Monday, 15th August, after its cancellation last night due to the yellow alert linked to strong winds of up to 55 kilometres per hour in the municipality. The decision was not taken lightly and involved a meeting between the Government Team and the Elche police and fire brigade.
After another meeting held on Sunday morning at the Town Hall, and after analysing the weather situation, which is now stable and no longer presents a risk Carlos Gonzalez confirmed that the Fiesta of National Tourist Interest will now be held on Monday,
The event involves a security operation of three hundred agents, coordination with hospitals, the Carretillà del Hort del Monjo and the launching of 2,800 kilos of gunpowder.
800 kilos of gunpowder are expected to go off to celebrate Palmera de la Virgen at midnight.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.