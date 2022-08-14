By Anna Ellis • 14 August 2022 • 17:36

Elche's Nit de l'Alba to be held on Monday 15th August following cancellation. Image: katjen/Shutterstock.com

After Elche’s Nit de l’Alba was cancelled on Saturday, August 13 due to strong winds it has now been rescheduled to Monday, August 15.

The mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, reported that the traditional fireworks event can now be held on Monday due to the predicted stable weather.

The mayor also confirmed that Sunday’s festive programme will go ahead, such as the mascleta at 14:00 and the opening of the barracas, Elche Town Hall confirmed on Sunday, August 14.

The Nit de l’Albà will be held on Monday, 15th August, after its cancellation last night due to the yellow alert linked to strong winds of up to 55 kilometres per hour in the municipality. The decision was not taken lightly and involved a meeting between the Government Team and the Elche police and fire brigade.

After another meeting held on Sunday morning at the Town Hall, and after analysing the weather situation, which is now stable and no longer presents a risk Carlos Gonzalez confirmed that the Fiesta of National Tourist Interest will now be held on Monday,

The event involves a security operation of three hundred agents, coordination with hospitals, the Carretillà del Hort del Monjo and the launching of 2,800 kilos of gunpowder.

800 kilos of gunpowder are expected to go off to celebrate Palmera de la Virgen at midnight.