By Anna Ellis • 14 August 2022 • 16:02

Energy crisis deepens as UK schools consider three-day week. Image: Sharomka/Shutterstock.com

UK headteachers say they are struggling to deal with escalating energy costs and are considering all options to help their budgets.

A chief executive of one of the leading academy trusts in the country said: “Shorter school days, fewer after-school clubs and enrichment opportunities and draconian restrictions on energy usage will become a reality for all trusts and the situation is particularly challenging for smaller trusts and standalone schools,” the Mail confirmed on Sunday, August 14.

The headmaster of Southend High School for Boys in Essex, Doctor Robin Bevan, said: “If a four-day week is not already being planned, it will certainly be being considered by some schools.”

“In the absence of long overdue above-inflation investment in school funding, it’ll become a realistic prospect sooner rather than later.”

A spokesman for the Department for Education said: “We recognise that schools – much like the wider economy – are facing increased costs, including on energy and staff pay.”

“Our schools’ white paper set out our expectation that the school week should last a minimum of 32.5 hours – the current average – for all mainstream state-funded schools.”

“Thousands of schools already deliver this length of week within existing budgets and we expect current funding plans to account for this.”