14 August 2022

WATCH: Ukraine releases motivational video urging people to 'Stay with Ukraine'. Image: @DPSU_ua/Twitter

FOLLOWING the controversial video released from Russia urging Europeans to relocate to the country before winter, Ukraine has released a motivational video urging people to ‘Stay with Ukraine’.

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service released a video on Saturday, August 13 via its YouTube channel urging people to ‘Stay with Ukraine’.

“Ukraine is bravery,” it said.

“Ukraine is talent, courage, strength, beauty, fairness and power.”

It added: “Ukraine is power.

“Stay with Ukraine.”

The video drew mixed reactions from people on social media.

One person wrote: “Beautiful. We are with you, dear Ukraine!”

However, another person wrote: “Look how they got money illegally at the expense of the world population respect.”

“#StaywithUkraine,” wrote another.

On YouTube, one person wrote: “Glory to Ukraine.”

One person on Twitter said: “Just as cringe as the Russian one 😂”

While another wrote: “Saint Javelin protects.”

As noted, Russia released a video urging Europeans to relocate to the country, which was shared on Russia’s Spanish Embassy Twitter account on Friday, July 29.

The said; “This is Russia, delicious cuisine, beautiful women, cheap gas, rich history, world famous literature, unique architecture, fertile soil, cheap electricity and water, ballet, these are just a few of the things Russia has offered Europeans if they relocate to the nation.”

It added that the nation promises “Christianity, traditional values and no cancel culture.”

The video garnered mixed reactions.

One person wrote: ““Why, why women have ALWAYS to be an object? And the ones in the video.. aren’t they a bit too young to be sold as part of Russians “merchandising”? Russia is an incredible country, this video is not up to scratch…”

To which another user responded: “Russia don’t care about your virtue signaling.”

