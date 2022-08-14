Warning: Do not eat Asda white lasagne sauce

By Annie Dabb • 14 August 2022 • 16:55

Image - white lasagne sauce: Shebeko/shutterstock

Major UK supermarket Asda have advised their customers not to eat their white lasagne sauce due to contamination risks which occurred due to a production fault in the date code of the sauce.

Precautionary action has been taken to recall the Asda brand white lasagne sauce, which is “perfect for beef or vegetable lasagne” in order to prevent anyone consuming the product and becoming ill as a result.

The fault in production affects only versions of the product sold at Asda stores in the Northwest of England, the North Midlands and North Wales, according to messengernewspapers.co.uk

Asda have urged those who have purchased a white lasagne sauce in a pack size of 480g and an expiry date of February 3rd 2024, to return the product to stores for a full refund, no receipt required. People have been warned not to not eat the sauce due to the high risk of becoming ill because of the production fault.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have warned that the product is unsafe for consumption due to a possible microbiological contamination risk.

For a full list of the affected stores, click here.

