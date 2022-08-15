British teenager on family holiday in Turkey drowns in hotel swimming pool

By Chris King • 15 August 2022 • 19:56

Image of the Liberty Lara Hotel in Antalya, Turkey. Credit: Google maps - Liberty Hotels Lara

A 14-year-old British boy drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Turkey while on a family holiday.

A 14-year-old British boy believed to have been on a wedding holiday with his family in Turkey has drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel they were staying at, as reported today, Monday, August 15 by The Sun.

The tragic incident occurred yesterday, Sunday, August 14, at the Liberty Lara, an all-inclusive facility in the resort of Antalya.

According to a witness, the teenager was swimming in the pool when he got into difficulty. A member of the hotel’s bar staff helped rescue the unconscious boy from the water and proceeded to give him CPR. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital.

“This happened at around 1pm, and we heard the lifeguard had gone for his lunch. They tried very hard to revive the boy at the side of the pool but it was too late”, the witness told the publication. “It’s so sad, particularly when you consider they were there for such a happy reason”, they added.

Claims that the hotel lifeguard was on his lunch break and the pool was left unattended are reportedly being investigated by the police.

“It is with a heavy heart that one of our young guests sadly passed away yesterday while swimming with his aunt in our main pool”, commented a hotel spokesman to The Sun. “At this moment in time, our prayers and thoughts go out to the family and loved ones who are currently residing in our hotel”.

“The sad, tragic loss of a young life is both devastating and shattering for the family, close relatives and loved ones. Out of respect for the family, we would like to refrain from making any comment about the incident until we receive the outcome of the autopsy”, he added, while strenuously denying that the life guard had not been on duty at the time.

“There are CCTV cameras located around the pool area which have been viewed by both the Liberty Lara management and the local police. Lifeguards were on the scene within 30 seconds”, explained the spokesman for the hotel.

“In accordance with the rules and regulations regarding the lifeguards we have stationed at all of our pools, water slide splash pools, observation tower on the beach and on the pier, when a lifeguard takes a lunch break, another lifeguard will take his or her place”, he detailed.

“We have one additional lifeguard over the numbers required to ensure that the pools are not left unattended when a lifeguard takes a lunch break”, the spokesman assured.

