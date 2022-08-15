Ryanair cabin crew strike in Spain leaves a small number of flights cancelled

By Chris King • 15 August 2022 • 20:28

Image of Ryanair aircraft. Image: Ryanair Press Office

Only six flights were cancelled nationwide in Spain as a result of the Ryanair cabin crew strike this Monday, August 15.

As reported by the USO union that convened today’s strike, Monday, August 15, by Ryanair cabin crew (TCP), until 7pm, a total of six flights have been cancelled across Spain. Another 244 flights suffered delays nationwide.

Two of the suspended flights had their origins from Barcelona’s El Prat airport, destined for Milan Bergamo and Rome Fiumicino. The corresponding flights were also cancelled as a result. Palma de Mallorca was the other facility to suffer the remaining two cancellations, on an arrival and departure.

Malaga’s Costa del Sol facility saw 28 flights delayed, 13 departures and 15 arrivals. Sevilla suffered five delays on three arrivals and two departures from its San Pablo airport.

Palma de Mallorca saw the worst number of delayed flights, totalling 68 arrivals and departures. Barcelona had 41, Alicante with 30, Madrid with 25, Valencia 24, Ibiza 13, Santiago seven, and Girona with three delays.

Several of the flights at Barcelona and Palma had delays of more than three hours, while others also saw two-hour delays.

Monica Ortega, the USO-Ryanair spokeswoman at the El Prat base, stressed that the objective of the unions with these strikes is to get Ryanair to sit down to negotiate: “with USO and Sitcpla a collective agreement in accordance with labour legislation Spanish”.

She denounced that there had been four new dismissals at the Barcelona base, with what is now: “a total of 15 colleagues dismissed for exercising their right to strike”.

After the stoppages that began in June, both unions extended their weekly industrial action from Monday to Thursday, lasting until January 7, 2023. They pointed out that Ryanair: “has not shown the slightest attempt to sit down” with them and has publicly stated its refusal to engage in any dialogue with the representatives chosen by its crew, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

