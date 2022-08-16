Audi achieves a victorious weekend of races in China, Norway and Estonia

By Chris King • 16 August 2022 • 1:42

Wiggo Dalmo in the Audi R8 LMS in Norway. Credit: Marius Svingen/Isvannet AS Audi MediaCentre

Audi was victorious in race events in China, Norway, and Estonia over the weekend.

As reported by the Audi MediaCentre on Monday, August 15, the FAW Audi Racing Team won the first race of the new season in the China GT Championship at the Ningbo International race track in Zhejiang. Audi Sport Asia driver Cheng Congfu and his teammate Chris Chia prevailed against five other brands in the first one-hour race.

Cheng had started from pole position and built up an eleven-second advantage by the mandatory pit stop. Amateur driver Chia took over the Audi R8 LMS at the driver change and crossed the finish line with a lead of 5.6 seconds.

In the second race, Chia drove from the start, handing over the car to Cheng while in second position at the stop. The pro driver attacked the leader but could not find a way past and eventually finished the race in second position. This puts the driver duo in the lead in the championship standings after the first of six events.

Unbeaten again in Norway.

On the fifth weekend of the Norwegian Racing NM championship, Wiggo Dalmo dominated his class as he had done before. The Audi customer won his classification in all three sprint races on the Rudskogen circuit about 90km south of Oslo.

In the first competition, the Audi R8 LMS was 1.1 seconds quicker than the second-placed Corvette. Dalmo established a lead of 21.8 seconds in the second race, and in the third race extended that to 40 seconds.

Successful debut in Estonia.

The Audi RS 3 LMS gen II immediately clinched three podium places in its first outing in the Baltic States with Team LV Racing. Ivars Vallers/Valters Zviedris started the weekend with a third-place finish in the six-hour endurance race of the BEC6H series at the Parnu circuit, in Estonia.

This was followed by two sprint races in the BaTCC racing series. In the first competition, Ivars Vallers secured victory in the TCR classification as third overall behind two GT race cars. In the second race, the Latvian finished second in this class.

