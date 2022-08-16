By Joshua Manning • 16 August 2022 • 14:26

Sabotage continues in Russia as part of Kursk region railway is blown up Credit: Telegram @bazabazon

Unidentified people in Russia’s Kursk region have reportedly blown up part of the railway, as reported on Tuesday, August 16.

The damage to the railway track in Russia’s Kursk region, specifically near the 14th kilometre of the Lgov-Lokinskaya line was first reported by a maintenance man.

He relayed the information to his superiors, who had already summoned law enforcement officers to the scene.

More than a dozen policemen and specialists arrived to take a look at the damaged rail.

The perpetrators had reportedly planted an explosive device with an estimated 200 grams of explosive substances under the railway and detonated it.

Passenger trains have not travelled on the affected section since 2014, only shunting and goods trains pass along the tracks.

After the discovery of the detonation, the police investigated surrounding villages and towns and questioned residents, but none of the locals reported anything suspicious.

Investigators took fragments of the damaged rail and the crushed stone from the scene to conduct an examination.

The materials are reportedly being examined by the Investigative Committee, as reported by Baza.

The news follows reports of explosions in Russian-occupied Crimea that were reportedly due to a missile strike on an ammunition depot and which the Russian Ministry of Defence has since attributed to sabotage, began to circulate on social media on Tuesday, August 16.

