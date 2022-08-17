Calpe Town Council order the cleaning and clearance of riverbeds and ravines ahead of torrential rainfall

By Annie Dabb • 17 August 2022 • 15:39
Image - El Calpe: Andrzej Kubik/shutterstock
Before the torrential rainfall which is likely to affect the municipality in the next few weeks, Calpe Town Council have requested the Hydrographic Confederation of Jucar to clean and clear all of the riverbeds and ravines that they are able to get to.
At the same time, since the city hall gave instructions to Aguas de Calpe, a supply company for multiple municipalities, that from the 1st of September they should adopt cleaning measures.
It has also been ordered that all the gutters in Calpe be adapted to avoid water accumulating in them and causing flooding or burst pipes. These measures have been put in place to guarantee the safety of Calpe residents and to avoid causing damage to materials in this area.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
