Bad car day: Mercedes receives fine for parking at sea on the Santa Pola coast

By Annie Dabb • 17 August 2022 • 13:38

Image - Policia Local de Santa Pola

Finding a parking space along the Costa Blanca, especially in August when beach goers are in the full throws of summer and wanting to head down to the Santa Pola coast for a beach day, can be a difficult task for even the most eagle eyed of drivers.

However, one Mercedes driver might have got a slightly better sea view than they bargained for.

Police patrolling the coastline found the car stranded on the channel reserved after the driver had tried to take his boat through the channel reserved for bathers. The #ServicioDePlayas intervened to guarantee the security of all persons involved.

The driver had tried to cross this part of the coast despite signs displayed which advised against sailing or using any type of boat or floating vessel in this bathing zone.

The driver of the vehicle has issued with a fine for improper parking.

Santa Pola’s local police posted about the incident on Facebook. The post received comments that the lack of public ramps is a problem along the whole of the Mediterranean coast. There has also been speculation that the ramps have been closed to “destroy the tourism” even though “Spain lives on tourism”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.