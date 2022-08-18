By Matthew Roscoe • 18 August 2022 • 17:58

Seventeen Russian artillery systems destroyed by Ukraine in latest combat losses update. Image: Ukraine MoD

ON Thursday, August 18, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian artillery systems.

Another seventeen Russian artillery systems were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, August 17, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 200 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 44,300, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Seventeen Russian Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were also destroyed as well as three Russian tanks.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of three Russian multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 265.

“We must build dikes of courage to hold back the flood of fear.”

Martin Luther King, Jr. Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Aug 18: pic.twitter.com/Mcbf6nK779 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 18, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Wednesday, August 17 in the Donetsk direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 176th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 17 Russian forces’ artillery systems now means Ukraine has destroyed 1010, while the destruction of 17 more Russian APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 4179 in total.

One Russian cruise missile was also destroyed by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which takes losses up to 143 and the destruction of four more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 2602.

Ukraine’s combat losses update on Thursday, June 30, revealed that the country’s military had destroyed nine Russian artillery systems.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.