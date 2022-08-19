By Matthew Roscoe • 19 August 2022 • 15:39

Ukrainian army reportedly kills 400 Russian soldiers in latest combat losses update. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Friday, August 19, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russia’s armed forces since the beginning of the war, including the significant loss of Russian soldiers.

Another five Russian air defence systems were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, August 18, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 400 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 44,700, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Sixteen Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed as well as 10 more Russian tanks.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of six Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1016. One more Russian multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) was destroyed, taking the total losses by Russia to 266.

"Bombardment, barrage, curtain-fire, mines, gas, tanks, machine-guns, hand-grenades – words, words, but they hold the horror of the world."

Erich Maria Remarque Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Aug 19: pic.twitter.com/SYQTlHEbPW — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 19, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Thursday, August 18 in the Donetsk direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 177th day of the war also shows that the loss of the five Russian air defence systems now means Ukraine has destroyed 141, while the destruction of 16 more Russian APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 4195 in total.

The destruction of another 10 Russian tanks takes the number destroyed by Ukraine to 1899 in total.

Two Russian drones were also destroyed by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which takes losses up to 795 and the destruction of 69 more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 3130.

