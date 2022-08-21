Fuengirola has highest average hotel occupancy in Malaga province for August

By Chris King • 21 August 2022 • 17:39

Image of Fuengirola beachfront. Credit: Caron Badkin/Shutterstock.com

According to the latest data, the Malaga town of Fuengirola leads the average hotel occupancy forecast for the province in August, with almost 90 per cent.

As reported by Fuengirola Thursday, August 18, on its official Twitter account, the popular Malaga town leads the average hotel occupancy forecast for the province in August, with almost 90 per cent.

This is according to data provided by the Association of Hotel Businessmen of the Costa del Sol (AEHCOS). During the first two weeks of the month, this figure stood at 92 per cent, as confirmed by the Municipal Tourism Office.

Based on the projections made by the provincial hotel management, the locality is the one that registers the best figure with an 89.22 per cent average occupancy during the current month of August. It is followed by other localities on the Costa del Sol with similar percentages.

“The high season has not yet ended, but the numbers that we are seeing indicate that it has been an excellent summer, with figures that remind us of 2019. This encourages us to continue working to offer visitors the best of our destination together with our hoteliers, hoteliers, merchants, and other representatives of the tourism industry”, Mayor Ana Mula expressed.

Fuengirola Council has numerous services to promote the arrival of visitors, as well as the different places of interest for them, such as the beaches, the surroundings of the shopping areas, or the town’s archaeological sites.

Marenostrum Fuengirola stands out, with more than 60 musical shows featuring top-level international artists performing in an open-air venue located on the hill of Sohail Castle. According to the data available to the organization, more than 150,000 people have already passed through it.

Fuengirola has twenty hotels rated above three stars. In most of them, since last July, reservations have hovered around, and even exceeded, 90 per cent, especially during the weekends. Since the beginning of August, this figure has remained stable, there are even establishments that have approached 100 per cent on average.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.