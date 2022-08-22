The mystery of Altcoins: what makes them special? [thorough comparison]

By EWN • 22 August 2022 • 15:02

Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, was introduced to the public in 2009 by an anonymous person called ‘Satoshi Nakamoto.’ Since its development, thousands of cryptocurrencies have emerged in the market, just waiting to be utilised by millions of crypto traders, investors, and enthusiasts. These cryptocurrencies are referred to as Altcoins, which stands for coins that are alternatives to Bitcoin. Over the years, the number of altcoins available in the market kept on growing, and the number of its users has increased. Many altcoins have gained the trust of millions of people, which allowed them to increase their market cap and reach a level that is the same as Bitcoin. Read on to know more about altcoins and what makes them special compared to Bitcoin.

Altcoins

As mentioned Altcoins are cryptocurrencies that were created as an alternative to Bitcoin. These digital assets work similarly, but most of the altcoins have different characteristics – some of which are designed to be better and more improved than Bitcoin. The growth of altcoins signals the beginning of a new era in the crypto industry, overtaking the financial market.

While the long list of altcoins available in the market helps in diversifying your crypto portfolio, this progress could also mean tight competition among all players in the market. If you are confused and wondering where to invest your funds, it’s important to know the difference between Bitcoin and Altcoins to ensure you start your career on the right track.

Types of Altcoins

Altcoins come in different types and categories, depending on the functionalities and consensus mechanisms. Here are some of the types of Altcoins you might want to check out:

1. Stablecoins

Stablecoins were created to address the issues about Bitcoin’s volatile nature. The high volatility of Bitcoin is one of the many concerns of many traders and investors as it can affect their funds. Stablecoins aim to reduce the volatility of cryptocurrency by stabilising its value; since these altcoins have a limited range, price fluctuations mostly won’t affect them.

2. Mined Coins

Mined Coins are types of altcoins that are gained from mining, such as Litecoin, Monero, and many more. This means that these altcoins were born because they were mined – a popular alternative to earning in crypto. Cryptocurrency mining involves solving complex questions, and whoever can solve the problem first will earn cryptos in return.

3. Utility Tokens

Utility Tokens are used to provide services such as buying services or redeeming rewards within the cryptocurrency network. However, these altcoins cannot be used to pay out dividends or part with an ownership stake.

4. Security Tokens

Security Tokens are similar to securities traded in stock markets; the only difference is their digital provenance. This type of altcoin resembles traditional stocks and promises holders equity through ownership and dividend payout.

Bitcoin Vs. Altcoins: Which is the better choice?

Before diving deeper into the world of cryptocurrency and investing your funds, you need to know which crypto has a higher chance of earning profits or better investment between Bitcoin and Altcoins. You must consider the type of crypto that suits your financial status and goals best. Bitcoin has proven efficient and profitable, but so do the altcoins. To help you decide, check out the differences between the two when it comes to certain factors.

1. Safety

Risk has always been a part of any investment; no venture that involves money has no risk. We can say the same about Bitcoin and Altcoins – these digital assets also come with risk. However, which one has a lower risk factor? Out of all the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin attracts the most attention and scams which makes it the riskier choice.

However, that does not mean that the other cryptos are much better – many altcoins have been a target for scammers. The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, which means it is unpredictable and is at risk for surges and crashes. When it comes to bouncing back from the loss, Bitcoin can be much harder to recover because of its higher value than Altcoins.

2. Reputation

When it comes to having a better reputation, there’s no doubt that the answer is Bitcoin. As the first cryptocurrency, it has become very popular and widespread. It has been in the market since 2009, which allowed it to gain the trust of crypto traders and investors. Some altcoins are startups, and there’s this trust issue of whether they will survive in the market for a long time.

3. Value

Compared to Bitcoin, Altcoins have a lower price and can be extremely affordable. On the other hand, Bitcoins can be expensive, but it also has a higher selling price. Depending on a variety of factors, the values of crypto may be higher or lower. To make a better choice by considering this factor, you should identify your financial goals and how much you are willing to invest.

4. Potential

Surviving in the market for more than a decade, Bitcoin has indeed proven its potential – not to mention; this crypto has yielded a list of Bitcoin millionaires. Whenever it faces a crash, it can most likely recover based on its history. On the other hand, Altcoins are cheaper and have a lower maximum value of their coins, which means it also has a high potential. While Bitcoin is already at its high point, the same can’t be said for Altcoins.

The Better Choice

There’s no denying the fact that Bitcoin has indeed set the standard for all cryptocurrencies and is continuing to grow even after all these years. On the other hand, Altcoins seem to have more potential and lower risk of loss; it’s still sold at lower values compared to Bitcoin. Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies suffer the same fate depending on the market’s behaviour, so the main act on which is the better choice relies on how you play your cards.

