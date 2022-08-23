Malaga Metro carried around 113,000 passengers during the week of the Fair

By Chris King • 23 August 2022 • 3:34
Image of a Malaga Metro train.
CREDIT: Metro de Malaga
According to data released in a statement by the Junta de Andalucia on Monday, August 22, the Malaga Metro system transported a total of 112,488 passengers during the week of Malaga Fair, specifically, from August 12 to 20.
This figure is practically identical to that registered in 2019, the last fair prior to the pandemic, and is a volume equivalent to 97.3 per cent of that total. In comparison, the figures for 2022 are better than 2019 if you take into account that there were two more days of festivities in that year.
Friday, August 12, saw the highest volume of passengers. That was the first day of the Fair, with the Night of the Fireworks, with 19,457 travellers making use of this transport system.
The second busiest day was Wednesday, August 17, with 13,440 passengers. A daily average during the week of the Fair was 11,249 people.
A special service was implemented by the Metro for these holidays, consisting of extending the hours until 2:30am for the Night of the Fireworks, and until 1:30 from dawn for the rest of the days, in order to offer to cover the demand in an optimal way.
Throughout the week of the Fair, surveillance was reinforced in trains and stations, in anticipation of an increase in the influx of passengers. This was established in order to facilitate the normal development of the service at times of maximum demand.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.