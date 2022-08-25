Your car rental service: Victoria Car Hire UK Self Drive 

By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 August 2022 • 7:45

Victoria Car Hire UK Self Drive. Image - Victoria Car Hire

Victoria Car Hire UK Self Drive is based in Horley town centre, just a five minutes drive from Gatwick airport and a short walk to the mainline railway station.



We have a range of cars starting with small everyday cars all the way up to family-sized vehicles including both manual and automatic transmission. We also have a variety of petrol and diesel fuelled engines.

All of the cars we use are well maintained and presented in a clean condition as well as having full 24-hour AA breakdown cover.

The most popular brands used include: Ford, Vauxhall, Nissan, Citroen and Renault.

We meet our customers just outside the arrival terminal at Gatwick Airport at the authorised collection points at both the North and South terminals. We will then drive to the car rental office in Horley town centre, where the paperwork and payment are processed before a demonstration of the car controls and directions to the motorway if required.

The collection procedure is very straight-forward and efficient, taking a small amount of time and allowing the customer to swiftly proceed with their onward journey.

At the end of the hire, the customer returns the car to the rental office and will be driven to the departure terminal at Gatwick Airport.

Office hours are 9am – 4pm Monday to Friday Weekends by arrangement

An out of hours service is available for late arrivals and early morning departures. Subject to conditions.

Prices are from £135.00 per week, which is fully inclusive with no hidden extras, the fuel in the vehicles are taken on a like for like basis – if the tank is half full, it must be returned as so.

Debit and Credit card payment accepted.

No hidden extras – Fully Inclusive – Delivery & Collection – Gatwick Airport only

Reservations: Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm

Telephone: 0044 1293 432155

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.