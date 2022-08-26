By Joshua Manning • 26 August 2022 • 10:39

12-year-old girl rescued after falling into hole in abandoned house in Guadalajara Credit: BearFotos/Shutterstock.com

A 12-year-old girl who fell into a hole in an abandoned house in Villanueva de la Torre, Guadalajara, was successfully rescued, as reported on Friday, August 26.

The young girl was rescued after falling into a hole in an abandoned house located between San Antonio and Las Peñas streets in Villanueva de la Torre, Guadalajara.

According to Siglo XXI, sources from the Servicio de Atención y Coordinación de Urgencias y Emergencias 112 de Castilla-La Mancha said that the incident took place after 9.30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 and that it was the Health Service personnel who pulled her out of the hole, having arrived before the fire brigade on the scene.

In addition to the ambulance and firefighters, the operation mobilised by 112 also involved an ICU, which transferred the young girl to the Hospital de la Paz in Madrid, the Guardia Civil of Guadalajara and the Local Police of Villanueva de la Torre.

The news of the young girl being rescued follows two children who were reportedly injured after jumping from a flat fire in Badalona, Spain, that took place on the morning of Wednesday, August 24.

The Fire Service of Catalonia took to Twitter to share the news of the flat fire in Badalona, Spain, stating:

“We are working to extinguish a fire in a flat on Quevedo street in Badalona (report 09.26h). 8 fire crews have been deployed. The fire is confined and there is no danger of vertical or horizontal spread.

According to the latest information, 2 people have been injured.”

