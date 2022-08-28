By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2022 • 17:39

"Covid booster jabs are not a good use of taxpayer cash" says AstraZeneca boss. Image: Michele Ursi/Shutterstock.com

Pascal Soriot, the chief executive of AstraZeneca, suggested that giving booster jabs to healthy individuals was not an ideal use of resources.

The Covid booster jab will be offered to everyone in the UK aged 50 and over from next month, as well as those with underlying health conditions, to increase protection ahead of future waves, GB News confirmed on Sunday, August 28.

Mr Soriot said: “People who are otherwise healthy – especially if they are young, have been vaccinated, have had a boost already – boosting them again, I’m just not sure it’s really a good use of resources.”

Research suggests immunity among most healthy people against severe disease should last “more than a year for sure,” he said and could persist for three or four years.

Social Media fans have been quick to respond to the news.

