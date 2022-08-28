By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2022 • 17:39
"Covid booster jabs are not a good use of taxpayer cash" says AstraZeneca boss. Image: Michele Ursi/Shutterstock.com
The Covid booster jab will be offered to everyone in the UK aged 50 and over from next month, as well as those with underlying health conditions, to increase protection ahead of future waves, GB News confirmed on Sunday, August 28.
Mr Soriot said: “People who are otherwise healthy – especially if they are young, have been vaccinated, have had a boost already – boosting them again, I’m just not sure it’s really a good use of resources.”
Research suggests immunity among most healthy people against severe disease should last “more than a year for sure,” he said and could persist for three or four years.
Social Media fans have been quick to respond to the news.
One tweeted: “Booster jabs for all are waste of taxpayer cash, says AstraZeneca boss…”
“We’ve literally wasted BILLIONS on jabbing everything that moves,
no matter how little the risk was for them from Covid.”
“What a waste of money, I’m glad a Big Pharma person says this.”
“Booster jabs for all is waste of taxpayer cash, says AstraZeneca boss…”
"Booster jabs for all is waste of taxpayer cash, says AstraZeneca boss…"
Another responded: “It never was in the first place: in the same way that we don’t get a tri-annual cold vaccination – the virus is too varied and fast-changing and the symptoms are too mild.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
