By Matthew Roscoe • 28 August 2022 • 12:55

Ireland's Setanta Sports film crew REFUSED entry to Ukrainian Premier League match. Image: Jimmy Tudeschi/Shutterstock.com

A FILM crew for Setanta Sports that were scheduled to capture a Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) game on Sunday, August 28, was refused entry into the stadium.

A Setanta Sports film crew were refused entry to the Ukrainian Premier League game between Dynamo Kyiv and Dnipro-1 on Sunday, August 28, according to the UPL.

“Due to the fact that the Dynamo football club did not allow the film crew to film the Dynamo – Dnipro-1 match, the Mobile Television Station of the official broadcaster Setanta Sports was forced to leave the Arena Lviv stadium, where the match is being held,” the league’s press centre said.

It added: “After receiving all official reports and documents, data on the incident will be submitted to the UAF Control and Disciplinary Committee for review.”

As mentioned, Setanta is the official broadcaster of the UPL, however, this is not the first game that the Dublin-based sports television company has been refused entry to.

On August 24, the game between Rukh and Metalist was not broadcast on Setanta due to “Rukh football club refusing the camera crew entry to film the Rukh – Metalist match.”

Interestingly, it was the Rukh – Metalist game that lasted more than four hours.

On Wednesday, August 24, the side’s UPL match lasted 4 hours and 27 minutes in total due to constant air raid siren interruptions.

The game kicked off at the Ukraina stadium in the western city of Lviv at 3 pm (local time) and instead of finishing 90 minutes later, the game finished at 7.27 pm!

The game had to be paused three times due to air raid sirens on Ukrainian Independence Day.

