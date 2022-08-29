By Anna Ellis • 29 August 2022 • 17:37
Costa Blanca's El Campello hires six workers through the "Explus 2022" Program. Image: El Campello Town Hall
The City Council has hired the workers through the “Explus 2022” Program of the Generalitat, El Campello Town Hall confirmed on Monday, August 29.
With a subsidy of €116,124.72 granted by the Ministry of Sustainable Economy, Productive Sectors, Commerce and Labour, framed in the “Explus 2022” Program, the Town Hall will employ six currently unemployed workers.
As of Thursday, September 1, the chosen six will join the workforce of the City Council of El Campello.
The six have been hired according to the regulatory bases of the incentive program for the hiring of unemployed people by local entities.
To manage the participation of the City Council in the program, the Economic Development and Employment Area directed by Marisa Navarro (PP), gave the go-ahead for the hiring of four official painters, an advertising and public relations technician and a social integration technician.
In all cases, it is a temporary employment contract with a maximum duration of 12 months of full-time work.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
