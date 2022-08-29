Costa Blanca’s El Campello hires six workers through the “Explus 2022” Program

The City Council has hired the workers through the “Explus 2022” Program of the Generalitat, El Campello Town Hall confirmed on Monday, August 29.

With a subsidy of €116,124.72 granted by the Ministry of Sustainable Economy, Productive Sectors, Commerce and Labour, framed in the “Explus 2022” Program, the Town Hall will employ six currently unemployed workers.

As of Thursday, September 1, the chosen six will join the workforce of the City Council of El Campello.

The six have been hired according to the regulatory bases of the incentive program for the hiring of unemployed people by local entities.

To manage the participation of the City Council in the program, the Economic Development and Employment Area directed by Marisa Navarro (PP), gave the go-ahead for the hiring of four official painters, an advertising and public relations technician and a social integration technician.

In all cases, it is a temporary employment contract with a maximum duration of 12 months of full-time work.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.