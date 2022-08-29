By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 8:15

Tragedy as Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun dies aged 27 Credit: Twitter @kmaniamy

Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun has reportedly died after committing suicide aged 27, as reported on Monday, August 28.

South Korean actress, Yoo Joo-eun, was reportedly found by her brother after she died by committing suicide.

Her brother shared a snippet of the suicide letter Yoo Joo-eun left behind, on his Instagram:

“Sorry for leaving everyone behind. Especially mum, dad, grandma, and sister. The contents of my head screamed that I couldn’t continue living,” wrote Yoo Joo-eun.

“You may feel empty without me, but I hope you stay strong. I will keep watching you all from above. Please don’t cry, it’s not good for your health,” she continued.

Yoo Joo-eun went on to write that she loved acting. However, she had difficulties in pursuing her career as an actress.

“I always wanted to do acting. Maybe it was everything to me or just a small part of me,” stated Yoo Ju Eun.

“But it turned out that pursuing a career was very difficult. I didn’t want to do anything else and it was excruciating. I realised having a dream is a blessing and a curse at the same time,” she added.

Best-known for her role in 2019’s Joseon Survival Period alongside Kang Ji-hwan, Kyung Soo-jin and Song Won-seok, Joo-eun made her acting debut in the 2018 K-drama Big Forest.

The news was shared on Twitter:

“”Joseon Survival” actor #YooJooEun ended his life by committing suicide at the age of 27.”

“In her last messages she emphasized that she was not sad and had considered this option for a long time and told all those left behind to go on living even without her.”

[TERKINI] Pelakon "Joseon Survival" #YooJooEun telah mengakhiri hidupnya dengan suicide diusia 27 tahun Antara Mesej terakhirnya dia menekankan bahawa dia tidak sedih & telah lama pertimbangkan pilihan ini.Dia berpesan semua yg ditinggalkan supaya terus hidup walaupun tanpa dia pic.twitter.com/a2e7xIYsxE — Kmania (@kmaniamy) August 29, 2022

“RIP yoo jooeun”, read another tweet.

The news of the death of Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun, follows reports that TV star Ashvin Luximon, best known for his role on Eastenders, reportedly died suddenly in July following a brain aneurysm, as reported by his family.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.