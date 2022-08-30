By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 12:52

Spain approves reform law on sexual and reproductive health and voluntary interruption of pregnancy Credit: Twitter @desdelamoncloa

Spain’s Council of Ministers have approved the reform law on sexual and reproductive health and voluntary termination of pregnancy, as reported on Tuesday, August 30.

Spain’s latest law reform on sexual and reproductive health was reported by the official governmental Twitter account:

“The #CMin has approved the reform of the Law on sexual and reproductive health and voluntary termination of pregnancy.”

“Objective➡️To expand rights and remove obstacles to voluntary termination of pregnancy.”

El #CMin ha aprobado la reforma de la Ley de salud sexual y reproductiva y de interrupción voluntaria del embarazo Objetivo➡️ampliar derechos y acabar con los obstáculos para ejercer la interrupción voluntaria del embarazo #LeySaludSexual pic.twitter.com/kjeziZ1uFb — La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) August 30, 2022

The tweets continued explaining the new reform law in simple terms:

Reproductive rights:

“Women aged 16-18 and women with disabilities will be able to access voluntary termination of pregnancy without the permission of their legal guardians.”

“The 3-day reflection period and the mandatory information to be provided are eliminated.”

Spain’s governmental organisation:

“Access to abortion in public facilities is safeguarded.”

“Provision of comprehensive and specialised assistance and accompaniment in abortions is incorporated.”

“Includes temporary incapacity after voluntary termination of pregnancy for women to recover.”

“Abortions to be treated as an emergency procedure.”

“Each facility will have both surgical and pharmacological methods available for the woman to choose from.”

“Temporary pre-birth leave from the 39th week of gestation, which will not consume days of birth leave.”

Sexual rights:

“Betting on state-of-the-art contraception, co-responsibility and greater accessibility.”

“Comprehensive public sexual and reproductive health care services are established.”

“Free access to the morning-after pill.”

“Comprehensive sex education is guaranteed at all educational levels.”

“Strengthen the training of professionals on voluntary interruption of pregnancy and sexual and reproductive health.”

Menstrual rights:

“The right to temporary incapacity due to medical conditions resulting from incapacitating periods is recognised.”

“Menstrual health is included as a health standard for the first time.”

“Free distribution of menstrual products is established.”

Protection of women’s reproductive rights:

“Forced Surrogacy, pregnancy, sterilisation, abortion and contraception, will be recognised as violence.”

“Advertising by surrogacy agencies is prohibited.”

Spain’s approval of the reform law on sexual and reproductive health and voluntary interruption of pregnancy comes after Catalonia published a controversial campaign defending women’s rights to go topless, on their official Feminism and Equality Twitter account.

