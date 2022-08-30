By Anna Ellis • 30 August 2022 • 18:00

Spain's Guardia Civil dismantles an important criminal organisation in Ibiza. Image: Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil has intercepted the largest quantity of pink cocaine ever seized in Spain.

12 people have been arrested in Ibiza and another two in Colombia, who had travelled to the South American country to complete a major cocaine purchase, the Guardia Civil confirmed on Tuesday, August 30.

13.25 kg of “2CB” (pink cocaine) have been seized which is the largest seizure of this substance in Spain. Alongside the haul Agents also seized 16.4 kg of cocaine, 5.6 kg of Ketamine and nearly €440,000, £30,000 and $12,000 in cash.

11 vehicles belonging to members of the criminal organisation, a large number of mobile phone terminals, computer systems and documentation relevant to the investigation have also been seized.

The extremely violent organisation had a submachine gun with a silencer and three small arms, which they used to ensure the payment of the drugs distributed to other organisations, as well as to carry out “tip-overs”.

On Monday, August 29, the Guardia Civil carried out 12 house searches in the towns of Sant Josep de Sa Talaia, Sant Antoni de Portmany, Es Cubells and Ibiza.

This resulted in the arrest of a total of 12 people so far, who are being investigated for crimes against public health, illegal possession of firearms and membership in a criminal organisation.

In a coordinated manner, members of the National Police of the Republic of Colombia proceeded to arrest two other members of the criminal organisation who had recently travelled to Colombia to negotiate the purchase of large quantities of cocaine.

