By Guest Writer • 31 August 2022 • 17:13

Bugatti probably produced some of the most elegant cars Credit: Bugatti

CLASSIC cars come to Benahavis on Sunday September 4 between noon and 5pm as part of the tenth anniversary celebrations of the Arts Society Benahavis.

Cars as art may seem a strange choice but they’re beautiful, rare and sought-after, and an original way of showing ‘art in action’, the popular theme of the society’s annual exhibitions.

Every year car giant Porsche invites a top artist to paint one of their cars as part of an ongoing salute to the link between automobiles and painting so the concept is well accepted worldwide.

For the Arts Society Benahavis it’s not just the cars as well-known artist Francisco Alarcon was invited to give an art workshop at Colegio Daidin, the village school, about transport through the ages.

The 45 children who took part produced some stunning drawings which, together with the work of local artists, will be on display among the lively village bars and restaurants.

Having quickly established itself in Benahavis and beyond, its illustrated talks, events, excursions and ‘art in action’ exhibitions, soon earned Society the reputation of thinking outside the box.

The season of eight lectures starts at Benahavis town hall, on Tuesday September 27, at 6.30 prompt, with a lavishly-illustrated talk by art historian Leslie Primo on ‘Foreigners in London 1520- 1677 – the Artists who Changed the Course of British Art’.

Benahavis and its four sister societies in Nerja, Fuengirola, San Roque and Gibraltar survived Covid and members are now returning to live lectures – and a list of events as long as your arm.

Full details of membership can be found at www.theartssocietybenahavis.com.

