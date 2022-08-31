By Anna Ellis • 31 August 2022 • 14:07

Costa Blanca's Elche offers a 30 per cent discount on bus passes. Image: Elche Town Hall

The 30 per cent discounts on Elche city bus passes will come into effect from 1 September and will remain in force until 31 December.

The Councillor for Mobility, Esther Díez, points out that “with these discounts we are offering citizens an alternative to rising fuel prices and promoting sustainable mobility,” Elche Town Hall confirmed on Wednesday, August 31.

Esther explained that the ordinary pass will now cost €5.90 (previously €8.40), the monthly pass €19 (previously €27.15) and the large family, school and youth passes €4.50 (previously €6.40).

This reduction in the price of season tickets is part of the subsidies granted to local authorities by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda to respond to the economic and social consequences of the war in Ukraine.

The councillor pointed out that “with these discounts, we are offering citizens an alternative to rising fuel prices and promoting sustainable mobility, which is essential to make Elche a green city”.

Esther added: “In the face of the energy crisis and climate emergency we have activated aid such as the €7M to small businesses, self-employed and vulnerable families.”

“The priority is to help families in Elche cope with rising prices and continue the transformation of our municipality to make it cleaner, healthier and friendlier,” added the councillor.

The reduction in the price of bus passes is in addition to other policies implemented by the City Council to promote sustainable mobility.

Esther also confirmed that “this month 17 new hybrid buses will be added to the fleet and next year 8 electric buses will be added.”

“Not forgetting the remodelling of the lines to make them more agile, as well as other actions in sustainable mobility, such as bike lanes, the expansion of Bicielx or vouchers for the purchase of alternative transport”.

