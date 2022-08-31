By Anna Ellis • 31 August 2022 • 16:43
Covid is considered under control in UK as alert level is reduced. Image: World Health Organisation
Hospitals and the wider health systems remain extremely busy overall but the summer BA.4 and BA.5 wave is subsiding and direct COVID severe illness is now a much smaller proportion of this, the UK government confirmed on Wednesday, August 31.
Severe COVID cases, direct COVID healthcare pressures, direct COVID deaths and ONS community positivity estimates have decreased. COVID remains present in the community and we may see an increase in cases with BA 4.6 and BA.2.75 circulating but do not expect this to lead to an immediate increase in hospital pressures.
This will continue to be kept under review. Further COVID surges are likely so the government request that you please be prepared by getting a vaccination when it is offered.
The Covid alert levels are as follows:
