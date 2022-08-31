By Anna Ellis • 31 August 2022 • 16:43

Covid is considered under control in UK as alert level is reduced. Image: World Health Organisation

The UK Chief Medical Officers and the NHS England National Medical Director have recommended to Ministers the COVID Alert Level moves from Level 3 to Level 2.

Hospitals and the wider health systems remain extremely busy overall but the summer BA.4 and BA.5 wave is subsiding and direct COVID severe illness is now a much smaller proportion of this, the UK government confirmed on Wednesday, August 31.

Severe COVID cases, direct COVID healthcare pressures, direct COVID deaths and ONS community positivity estimates have decreased. COVID remains present in the community and we may see an increase in cases with BA 4.6 and BA.2.75 circulating but do not expect this to lead to an immediate increase in hospital pressures.

This will continue to be kept under review. Further COVID surges are likely so the government request that you please be prepared by getting a vaccination when it is offered.

The Covid alert levels are as follows:

Level 1: COVID-19 is present in the UK, but the number of cases and transmission is low

Level 2: COVID-19 is in general circulation but direct COVID-19 healthcare pressures and transmission are declining or stable

Level 3: a COVID-19 epidemic is in general circulation

Level 4: a COVID-19 epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high and direct COVID-19 pressure on healthcare services is widespread and substantial or rising

Level 5: as level 4 and there is a material risk of healthcare services being directly overwhelmed by COVID-19

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.