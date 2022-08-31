By Guest Writer • 31 August 2022 • 17:51

Two jokers, Chris Kamara and Darren Farley with the Caraboa Cup Credit: Darren Farley Facebook

FOOTBALL fans are in for a treat at Lineker’s Bar in Puerto Banus on Saturday September 3 with two Premier League matches and guest footballer impressionist Darren Farley.

The Liverpudlian has become the comic voice of football and is best known for his perfect impressions of Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney, Brendan Rogers, Roberto Martinez, Ross Barkley, Daniel Farke, Harry Kane, and Steve Bruce and many more.

He is a stand-up comedian who has his own online station Farley TV and despite being a dedicated Reds fan he has no problem in taking the mickey out of the team’s past legends.

Darren has become a very popular after dinner speaker at football club and other events and attracts thousands of viewers to his YouTube channel.

Arrive at Lineker’s at 1pm and you will have the chance to enjoy the derby game between Everton and Liverpool which kicks off at 1.30pm.

If that isn’t enough, there will be a football quiz and a guest appearance by Darren Farley followed by additional live entertainment and the screening of Aston Villa v Manchester City so it’s a thrill packed afternoon.

Reservations and tickets which are a must cost €22 from https://www.eventbrite.com.

