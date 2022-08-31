By Matthew Roscoe • 31 August 2022 • 17:57

UPDATE: Miami Dolphins "healthy" Jason Jenkins died suddenly aged 47 due to blood clot. Image: @ian693/Twitter

THE cause of Jason Jenkins’ death has been revealed after his sudden passing was announced by NFL side Miami Dolphins, where he was SVP of Communications and Community Affairs, on Saturday, August 27 (local time).

UPDATE 5.57 pm (August 31) – According to NFL Network host Steve Wych on Wednesday, August 31, Miami Dolphins Jason Jenkins died suddenly due to a blood clot.

“Dolphins SVP Jason Jenkins passed away due to natural causes, according to the medical examiner,” the announcer wrote on Twitter.

“A blood clot travelled from his leg to his heart, unexpectedly ending his life Saturday at 47. Jenkins had a history of thrombosis. A tragic loss 🙏🏾”

Fans reacted to the news.

One person said: “That’s not natural.”

To which someone replied: “Yes it is. Your body can form a blood clot at any moment.”

Kara Snead said: “Devastating. He was always one of my favourite faces to see when on the road reporting. Can’t stop thinking of his family.”

Jesse Morse, MD said: “This is awful/sad, but this diagnosis brings up many questions. I’m assuming he was on anti-coagulants (Lovenox etc). COVID and the COVID vaccine are both pro-thrombotic, which is something very concerning for someone who had a history of blood clots. May he Rest In Peace.”

This is awful/sad, but this diagnosis brings up many questions. I’m assuming he was on anti-coagulants (Lovenox etc).

“Still hard to believe. You could feel the pain from everyone around the Dolphins facility yesterday. His loss is hard to process,” said Will Manso.

ORIGINAL 8.14 am (August 28) – Tributes flooded social media following the news that Miami Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins had died suddenly and unexpectedly aged 47.

The Miami Dolphins NFL team announced the sudden death of Jason Jenkins during halftime of their pre-season game against the Philadelphia Eagle on Saturday, August 27 (local time).

Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that I share the news that Jason Jenkins, Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs, has passed away.

“Our hearts are broken and grieving at the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people.

“Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and a champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met.

“Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said: “This was a healthy, healthy guy that just brought it every day. … Just full of life.

“That’s the hardest part. There are just no words to describe it. He has a great family. His wife’s awesome, and his children. It’s tough. It’s a tough one to swallow. He will be missed. He will not be forgotten, I can tell you that much.”

