By Joshua Manning • 31 August 2022 • 14:52

Tributes pour in following death of former NFL player Steve White aged 48 Credit: Twitter @sgw94

Former American Football player Steve White has died aged 48, as reported on Wednesday, August 31.

Steve White, a former NFL player, who played six seasons as a defensive end for the Bucs, died at the age of 48, according to a tweet posted by Tyoka Jackson, a former Bucs and Rams defensive lineman:

“#RIP to my road game roommate. My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends. The memories, the fun, the conversations will never be forgotten.”

Another user responded: “Sad to hear former Vol Steve White has lost his battle with Leukemia. Please pray for his family, friends and teammates.

Sad to hear former Vol Steve White has lost his battle with Leukemia. Please pray for his family, friends and teammates. https://t.co/CWLA1hlbPT — C. John Chavis (@CJohnChavis) August 31, 2022

Further tributes were posted on Twitter:

“Condolences to the family, friends, teammates of former Jet Steve White who passed away at the age of 48.”

“Steve played for the Jets during the memorable 2002 season.”

“Here he is celebrating a sack of Drew Bledsoe w/ teammate Josh Evans who also passed away young in early 2021.”

Condolences to the family, friends, teammates of former Jet Steve White who passed away at the age of 48. Steve played for the Jets during the memorable 2002 season. Here he is celebrating a sack of Drew Bledsoe w/ teammate Josh Evans who also passed away young in early 2021. pic.twitter.com/RSt0cWyKkV — New York Jets History (@nyjetshistory) August 31, 2022

“First, my thoughts and heart are with the fanily of my friend Steve White.”

“He was a joy to know. One of the most direct and honest people I ever met dueing my run covering the team.”

“Joe from JBF has a very nice write up here.”

First, my thoughts and heart are with the fanily of my friend Steve White. He was a joy to know. One of the most direct and honest people I ever met dueing my run covering the team. Joe from JBF has a very nice write up here https://t.co/5WWJqJmfiF — What the Buc (@WhatTheBuc) August 31, 2022

RIP Steve White 🙏 #GoBucs forever remembered — Sam “The Ghost” SoCal 👻™️ (@SamSoCal_) August 31, 2022

Former Bucs defensive end Steve White dies at age 48 https://t.co/IVMG0Rxl3S — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 31, 2022

His thoughts on politics were more consistently accurate than any commentator I see regardless of party. He just understood people. The football insight was almost like a bonus. — Heath Cline (@heathradio) August 31, 2022

Steve White was one of my All time favorite guest on 92.9. Dude knew his football and was passionate about it. And he was never scared to talk politics on the radio. I hate to hear this news. RIP 🙏🏾 — MrChuck (@MrChuck_901) August 31, 2022

RIP Steve White #94 in your Program but #1 in Our hearts!! #SmartToughAndGreatMan #DLine pic.twitter.com/8XWISRONbA — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) August 31, 2022

I was introduced to Steve White by my good friend @WhatTheBuc. Steve was kind enough to appear on the BucsBrief podcast and his most memorable appearance was immediately following Lovie Smith's firing. To say Steve was a straight shooter is an understatement. He will be missed. — Fisher (@IAmTHATFish) August 31, 2022

RIP Steve White. Great guy, great Volunteer, and one of the greatest Westwood Longhorns. Horns up. — Donnie Marrs (@donniemarrs) August 31, 2022

The news of the death of former NFL player Steve white follows reports that Ivan Verdera Ferrer, a junior football player for Ibiza football club died in a car crash in Formentera, Spain on Monday, August 29.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.