BREAKING NEWS: Russian warplanes bomb town of Sarjah, Idlib, Syria Close
Trending:

Tributes pour in following death of former NFL player Steve White aged 48

By Joshua Manning • 31 August 2022 • 14:52

Tributes pour in following death of former NFL player Steve White aged 48 Credit: Twitter @sgw94

Former American Football player Steve White has died aged 48, as reported on Wednesday, August 31.

Steve White, a former NFL player, who played six seasons as a defensive end for the Bucs, died at the age of 48, according to a tweet posted by Tyoka Jackson, a former Bucs and Rams defensive lineman:

“#RIP to my road game roommate. My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends. The memories, the fun, the conversations will never be forgotten.”

Another user responded: “Sad to hear former Vol Steve White has lost his battle with Leukemia. Please pray for his family, friends and teammates.

Further tributes were posted on Twitter:

“Condolences to the family, friends, teammates of former Jet Steve White who passed away at the age of 48.”

“Steve played for the Jets during the memorable 2002 season.”

“Here he is celebrating a sack of Drew Bledsoe w/ teammate Josh Evans who also passed away young in early 2021.”

“First, my thoughts and heart are with the fanily of my friend Steve White.”

“He was a joy to know. One of the most direct and honest people I ever met dueing my run covering the team.”

“Joe from JBF has a very nice write up here.”

The news of the death of former NFL player Steve white follows reports that Ivan Verdera Ferrer, a junior football player for Ibiza football club died in a car crash in Formentera, Spain on Monday, August 29.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading