By Guest Writer • 01 September 2022 • 17:03

Prime Minister Sánchez in conversation with Jong-Hee Han Credit: La Moncloa flickr

SAMSUNG committed to developing Spain’s digital transformation thanks to funds granted to it by European Union Recovery Fund.

SPAIN is becoming a very attractive country as far as Asian tech companies are concerned with its commitment to invest in the future.

It aims to become the to become the central European Hub in the field of digitisation and development of semiconductors, within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan thanks to the massive financial support of the EU

Therefore, on August 31, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, held a meeting in Madrid at La Moncloa with the CEO and Vice President of Samsung Electronics, Jong-Hee Han.

During the meeting they discussed the investment opportunities offered by Spain in these fields as the Recovery Plan allocates some €20 billion to digital transformation, with more than €3.5 billion aimed at reinforcing the technological training of the population, another €3.5 billion destined for the modernisation of small and medium companies (SMEs) and €3 billion for the digitisation of public administrations.

Commenting on this, Sánchez said “Our country aspires to lead in areas such as cybersecurity, 6G, artificial intelligence or cloud computing, in addition to accelerating the deployment of 5G.”

During the meeting, the Samsung CEO outlined the plans the company has for its development in Spain in relation to the ambitious strategy designed by the Government to turn Spain into a key player in the medium term in the development of semiconductors.

Thank you for reading ‘Samsung committed to developing Spain’s digital transformation’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge