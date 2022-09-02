By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 15:51

Lead singer of reggae band Aswad "Drummie Zeb" dies aged 62 Credit: Twitter @TheRealAswad

Drummie Zeb, the lead singer of reggae band Aswad, has died aged 62, as reported on Friday, September 2.

The news of the death of Drummie Zeb was announced by his band Aswad who stated:

“It is with deepest regret and profound loss that we have to announce the passing of our brother Angus ‘Drummie’ Gaye.”

“Drummie was the lead vocalist for the iconic band Aswad and is much loved and respected by both family, friends and peers alike.”

“More information will be given at a later time but on behalf of his family and Aswad – we ask that their privacy is respected at this heart-breaking time.”

“Drummie has left us to join our ancestors and leaves a huge void both personally and professionally.”

The cause of death of the musician is currently unknown.

Born on September 24, 1959, Angus Gaye, was an English musician who would go on to be the drummer and lead singer for popular reggae band Aswad.

He also went on to work as a record producer.

Tributes poured in on Twitter for beloved drummer and singer Drummie Zeb:

