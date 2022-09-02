By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 15:44

Renfe establishes 12 new Cercanias train routes in the Valencia region Credit: RUBEN M RAMOS/Shutterstock.com

Renfe has established a total of 12 new Cercanias train routes in the Valencia region set to start from Monday, September 5.

Renfe’s latest Cercanias train routes in the Valencia region will include four new trains, two in each direction on the C-1 line, seeing two trains to and from Gandia, and a further two to and from Cullera.

On the C-2 line, another four new peak-hour trains are scheduled to Algemesí to and from Algemesí.

The C-6 line between Valencia and Castellon, will see the 10.35 a.m. service to Valencia and the 4 p.m. service to Castellon will restored on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

In addition, two new services have been established from Monday to Friday, one to Valencia and Sagunto and the other in the opposite direction, according to Renfe in a press release.

All passengers can obtain more information through the usual sales channels, by telephone, as well as on the Renfe website.

In addition, Cercanias passengers can get information on the Renfe Cercanias App and on Twitter Cercanias Valencia.

The news follows reports of 12 more trains restored to Cercanias routes in Malaga by Renfe, bringing their service back up to 94 per cent.

