By Anna Ellis • 04 September 2022 • 17:01

Costa Blanca's Alicante Bicycle Day to be celebrated on September 25. Image: Alicante Town Hall

Alicante’s Bicycle Day event is a charity event and the money donated will go to non-governmental organisations (ONGs).

To add to the fun, gifts will be raffled among all participants at the end of the day, Alicante Town Hall has confirmed.

Bicycle Day will be celebrated with two circuits, one of 10 km aimed at adults and children over 8 years old and another for younger children at 10:30.AM. The use of helmets is compulsory.

Alicante City Council is once again organising an extensive programme of activities, workshops and initiatives to celebrate European Mobility Week.

Included in the programme are two important events: the Ciclovia along the coastline on Sunday, September 18, and the Dia de La Bici, on September 25.

The people of Alicante will be able to enjoy the Ciclovia from 10:00.AM to 2:00.PM. The roads will be closed to traffic from the Plaza del Mar to the Avenida de Villajoyosa, so that cyclists, skaters and families have a space to practice sport and celebrate the Great Mobility Fiesta.

People who attend the Ciclovía will be entered into a draw for three bicycles, and there will be activities and workshops for younger attendees.

Jose Ramon Gonzalez, Councillor for Mobility, has invited people to participate, stressing that “the Ciclovía and the Bicycle Day are two highly anticipated events that always have a high level of participation. ”

“With them we aim to continue raising awareness and promoting sustainable mobility, to encourage people to change their travel habits with alternatives to private vehicles.”

“It is also an opportunity to learn about the different transport options available for getting around the city,” Jose added.

