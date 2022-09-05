By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 13:37

After the long and hot summer break U3A Calpe is back. Image: U3A Calpe

The autumn season will kick off with a General Meeting held at the LAFMA premises in Calpe at 10:30.AM on Thursday, September 15.

The speaker will be Jayne Nuttall Blake, President & Lead Nurse of Cancer Care, based in Javea.

We shall be holding the usual monthly Coffee Morning from 10:30.AM to 12:00.AM on October 20. All members are warmly invited to come along for a social get-together.

The AGM will be held at 10:30.AM on November 17. As always, new committee members are always welcome.

U3A would like to develop and increase the range of social activities on offer to members, so, a new role of Social Secretary is available for someone with good organizational skills

Committee Nomination forms can be downloaded from the website, u3acalpe.org, or obtained from the Secretary.

Completed forms should be counter-signed by two U3A members and returned to the Secretary – these can be delivered via the U3A Mailbox at Total Postal or handed to the Secretary at a meeting, before the closing date of 3rd October 2022.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.