Constant bombardment by Ukrainian forces has caused part of the Antonovsky bridge in the Kherson region to partially collapse, isolating Russian troops.

According to reports, Ukrainian forces have again targeted a strategic bridge in Kherson province this Sunday, September 4. The vital landmark for the Russian occupiers is was reported to have partially collapsed after a series of artillery strikes.

Video footage posted on social media showed the moment when a shell made part of the Antonovsky bridge collapse.

The loss of this bridge will be a major setback to Vladimir Putin’s military. A unit of Russian forces is located between the Ingulets and Dnipro rivers, and these Ukrainian attacks are making them even more isolated.

Supplies and ammunition will be unable to reach the stranded troops should the bridge be completely broken. Railway and road bridges in the Kherson region have already come under constant attack over the last few days.

“Social media footage of explosions in Nova Kakhovka (55km east of Kherson City) supports satellite imagery from September 2 depicting that the Nova Khakovka dam bridge has partially collapsed due to Ukrainian strikes”, said a post on Twitter from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It added: “The satellite imagery shows a roughly 20m-by-9m segment of the bridge has fallen into the river, which has likely rendered this section of the dam bridge inoperable”.

Southern Axis Update: Social media footage of explosions in Nova Kakhovka (55km east of #Kherson City) supports satellite imagery from September 2 depicting that the Nova Khakovka dam bridge has partially collapsed due to #Ukrainian strikes. /2https://t.co/AfCQcTN30p — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) September 4, 2022

Other reports on Sunday said that Ukrainian forces had retaken the village of Vysokopolie, in the Kherson region. An image posted on Twitter showed soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over the village hospital on Sunday morning.

пгт Высокополье Херсонской области, поднятие флага над поселковой больницей утром 04.09.2022https://t.co/VceO1Gaggt pic.twitter.com/wHtQ657YDa — IgorGirkin (@GirkinGirkin) September 4, 2022

