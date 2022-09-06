By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 11:23

Head of Donetsk People's Republic congratulates Chechen Republic on 100th anniversary Credit: shushonok/Shutterstock.com

Denis Pushilin, the Head of the Ukrainian breakaway state of the Donetsk People’s Republic has congratulated the Chechen Republic on its 100th anniversary, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

The Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic congratulated the Chechen Republic in a statement on his official telegram:

“I warmly congratulate the people of Chechnya on the 100th anniversary of the Chechen Republic.”

“Your land is rich in everything – nature, traditions and people. You know the value of peace and human life, and you know how to appreciate them because you have gone through and overcome much on your way to a peaceful life.”

“Today you have responded sincerely to the distress of Donbas residents, standing shoulder to shoulder with us to protect civilians.”

“Chechen soldiers have shown courage and bravery during a special military operation.”

“In addition, you are carrying out a humanitarian mission, providing assistance to those in need in Donbas.”

“I wish your land to prosper and peace and well-being always reign! Happy Republic Day!”

Chechnya, officially known as the Chechen Republic, forming a part of the North Caucasian Federal District, it is located in close proximity to the Caspian Sea in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

The news follows Donetsk People’s Republic announcing that it will work with North Korea on a reconstruction project.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.