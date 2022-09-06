By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 18:25

IAEA report claims urgent need "to prevent nuclear accident" at Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine Credit: Ihor Bondarenko/Shutterstock.com

The IAEA released an official report following their mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power in Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

Ukraine-state enterprise Energoatom shared highlights from the IAEA report on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on their official telegram, stating:

“⚠️ The IAEA is ready to start immediately the consultations leading to the urgent establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the ZNPP.”

“«Pending the end of the conflict and re-establishment of stable conditions there is an urgent need for interim measures to prevent a nuclear accident arising from physical damage caused by military means», says the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency, issued after a visit to the Zaporizhzhya NPP.”

“«This can be achieved by the immediate establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone. The IAEA is ready to start immediately the consultations leading to the urgent establishment of such a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the ZNPP», stated in the document.”

Correspondent Geoff Brumfiel shared the link to the full report on his Twitter account as well as a break down of some of the report:

JUST IN: The @iaeaorg has made its report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant public! I'll be diving in shortly…https://t.co/BUpwsiTsUQ — Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel) September 6, 2022

These photos are just wow… That artillery could shatter the windows of the walkway to reactor 6. That's a close strike. And this hole in the roof of the auxiliary building. We now know, thanks to the IAEA that the building housed spent and fresh nuclear fuel. pic.twitter.com/pE9TNRDpIZ — Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel) September 6, 2022

The news comes after reports claiming that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, is reportedly now operating at risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards, as reported on Monday, September 5.

