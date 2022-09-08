By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 7:53

Heartbreak as 13-year-old schoolgirl dies following a cardiac arrest in class. Image: Tobias Arhelger/Shutterstock.com

HEARTBREAKING reports coming out of India on Thursday, September 8, following the news that a 13-year-old schoolgirl died of a cardiac arrest while in class.

According to initial reports, a 13-year-old schoolgirl died following a cardiac arrest while she attended class in the Nellore district, India on Wednesday, September 7.

Reports coming out of India suggest that Sheikh Shaheeda, a student in class 7 of Vinjamur Zilla Parishad school, suddenly collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest after she stood to answer a question from her teacher.

Emergency services were immediately called and the young teenager was rushed to a private hospital, however, she was declared dead on arrival, as reported by the Times of India.

The Indian news outlet reported that doctors informed police that the 13-year-old had died following a cardiac arrest.

Sadly, this is not the first report of a young child suffering a cardiac arrest at school in recent months.

A 17-year-old girl died of an apparent cardiac arrest at a school in Mexico on May 26 after suddenly collapsing during her lunch break.

The 17-year-old girl, identified as Paola Diaz Alcantara according to a Facebook post from the school, died after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest while at the CBTIS No. 29 school in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico.

Prior to that, a young 10-year-old schoolgirl died following a cardiac arrest at a leisure centre in South-West London on Tuesday, April 19.

The tragic incident occurred at Putney Leisure Centre on Dryburgh Road around 2.45 pm (UK time).