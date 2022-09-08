By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 7:53
Heartbreak as 13-year-old schoolgirl dies following a cardiac arrest in class. Image: Tobias Arhelger/Shutterstock.com
According to initial reports, a 13-year-old schoolgirl died following a cardiac arrest while she attended class in the Nellore district, India on Wednesday, September 7.
Reports coming out of India suggest that Sheikh Shaheeda, a student in class 7 of Vinjamur Zilla Parishad school, suddenly collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest after she stood to answer a question from her teacher.
Emergency services were immediately called and the young teenager was rushed to a private hospital, however, she was declared dead on arrival, as reported by the Times of India.
The Indian news outlet reported that doctors informed police that the 13-year-old had died following a cardiac arrest.
Sadly, this is not the first report of a young child suffering a cardiac arrest at school in recent months.
A 17-year-old girl died of an apparent cardiac arrest at a school in Mexico on May 26 after suddenly collapsing during her lunch break.
The 17-year-old girl, identified as Paola Diaz Alcantara according to a Facebook post from the school, died after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest while at the CBTIS No. 29 school in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico.
Prior to that, a young 10-year-old schoolgirl died following a cardiac arrest at a leisure centre in South-West London on Tuesday, April 19.
The tragic incident occurred at Putney Leisure Centre on Dryburgh Road around 2.45 pm (UK time).
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
