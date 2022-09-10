Heavy rainfall expected across large parts of Spain next week

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 September 2022 • 15:29

Rain in Spain - Image MikeDotta Shutterstock.com

Heavy rainfall is expected across large parts of Spain as the remains of Hurricane Danielle reach the peninsula.

According to weather agency AEMET on Saturday, September 10 what’s left of the hurricane will bring heavy rainfalls to Spain in the early part of next week,

Expected to arrive on Monday and to last a day or two, only areas along the Mediterranean and Cantabrian coast are likely to escape the rains, which could see localised flooding.

The rains will be accompanied by moderate to strong winds and noticeably cooler temperatures, stabilising from Wednesday.

For the remainder of the week, temperatures will return to normal as the clouds and rainfall dissipate.

Mediterranean coastal areas and the Canary Islands will, however, see wetter weather towards the end of the week.

Despite the arrival of the rain, temperatures will continue to remain higher than usual for this time of year across the peninsula.

The Canary Islands will see some cloudiness with a chance of rain in the north, but the weather will for the most part remains stable and dry.

Should the heavy rains materialise they will be the first of autumn following a very dry and hot summer that has seen record temperatures and low crop yields. With the earth parched in many areas some local flooding and wash aways are expected.

Although heavy rainfall is expected across large parts of Spain next week, temperatures are not expected to stay low nor are they expected to break the drought.

