Vladimir Putin first world leader to congratulate King Charles III on his accession to British throne

By Chris King • 10 September 2022 • 18:37

Image of King Charles III. Credit: [email protected]

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to have been the first world leader to congratulate King Charles III following his official accession to the British throne.

 

In an emotional ceremony at St James’ Palace in London, King Charles III was officially proclaimed as the new monarch of the United Kingdom today, Saturday, September 10. It is believed that Vladimir Putin was one of – possibly the first – world leaders to congratulate him.

Messages of congratulations have been sent by world leaders following his accession to the British throne. One of the very first messages to arrive is believed to have been sent by Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

In a message from the Kremlin, he wrote: “Your Majesty, Please receive my sincerest congratulations on your accession to the throne. I wish Your Majesty success, robust health and above all the best”.

The royal families of the United Kingdom and Spain have had a close connection, and the King of Spain was among the first to react. King Felipe VI sent a lovely message on behalf of himself, Queen Letizia, his Government, and the people of Spain.

At the same time as the King was being declared in Britain, similar ceremonies were held in Commonwealth countries. In Ottawa, Canada, Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister, joined the Governer-General, Mary Simon, for the event. God Save The King was performed, followed by the Proclamation of King Charles III.

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

