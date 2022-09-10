Vladimir Putin first world leader to congratulate King Charles III on his accession to British throne

By Chris King • 10 September 2022 • 18:37
Image of King Charles III.
Credit: [email protected]
In an emotional ceremony at St James’ Palace in London, King Charles III was officially proclaimed as the new monarch of the United Kingdom today, Saturday, September 10. It is believed that Vladimir Putin was one of – possibly the first – world leaders to congratulate him.
His Majesty The King gives a personal declaration at today’s Accession Council, where he was formally proclaimed King Charles III.
Messages of congratulations have been sent by world leaders following his accession to the British throne. One of the very first messages to arrive is believed to have been sent by Russian President, Vladimir Putin.
In a message from the Kremlin, he wrote: “Your Majesty, Please receive my sincerest congratulations on your accession to the throne. I wish Your Majesty success, robust health and above all the best”.
The royal families of the United Kingdom and Spain have had a close connection, and the King of Spain was among the first to react. King Felipe VI sent a lovely message on behalf of himself, Queen Letizia, his Government, and the people of Spain.
At the same time as the King was being declared in Britain, similar ceremonies were held in Commonwealth countries. In Ottawa, Canada, Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister, joined the Governer-General, Mary Simon, for the event. God Save The King was performed, followed by the Proclamation of King Charles III.
