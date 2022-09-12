By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 13:40

Costa Blanca's Quesada Freemasons raise money for food bank charities. Image: Freemasons Lodge number 68

Freemasons event raises much-needed funds for food banks.

On Saturday, September 3, the local Freemason’s Lodge, Caledonia Lodge number 68, held a grand hog roast at the Masonic Centre, Sociedad Compas, Quesada.

The event was well attended by numerous Masons including the Provincial Grand Master, RW Bro Rodney Bignell, and over ninety Brethren and their guests.

Entertainment for the afternoon was provided by Carla Stone.

This event, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all, with Hog Roast rolls, numerous summer salads and delicious desserts was held to raise funds to support the Provincial Grand Master’s food bank charities.

The raffle was well supported, and a large Teddy Bear was auctioned at the end of the afternoon.

A total of €1,000 was raised for food bank charities.

Should you have an interest in joining Freemasonry, please email: [email protected]

